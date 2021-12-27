A wave of controversy is slowly sweeping the nation after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Central Government froze all accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity (MoC) in India. The allegations by CM Banerjee were made on Twitter earlier today, December 27, where the Chief Minister also gave accounts of patients and employees suffering due to the account freezing, and urged that "humanitarian efforts must not be compromised". In the wake of the controversy, Republic Media Network spoke with John Moolachira, the Archbishop of Guwahati, who gave his views on the allegations.

Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India!



Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines.



While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 27, 2021

'If it is true, I feel very sorry,' says Archbishop Moolachira

Saying that he does not know much about the incident, Archibishop Moolachira added that, "if it is true, I feel very sorry. Not so much for the sisters, but the innumerable people they look after." He revealed that he was at one of Mother Teresa's nursing homes the other day and saw many dying and cancer-ridden people. Adding that it is the sisters who look after these people day and night, he questioned, "if the sisters have no money, who would give them food and to drink?"

The allegations have also drawn flak from Missionaries of Charity (MoC) as they slammed the Centre for 'a cruel Christmas gift to the poor'. Fr. Dominic Gomes, Vicar General, Archdiocese of Calcutta called it a "dastardly attack on the poorest of India’s poor" and said that it affects the Christian Community and their social outreach. Saying that MoC brothers and sisters have given up all worldly goods and luxuries for the poor, they have done nothing but "reach out to uplift thousands and are often the only friends of the lepers and social outcast no one will even venture near."

Centre counters the allegations

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a statement regarding the controversy to clean the air. In an official statement, the Centre revealed that the organisation's renewal application under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) was refused on December 25 after it failed to meet the eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR) 2011. No request or a revised application had been sent by the Missionaries after the refusal.

Image: Republic World