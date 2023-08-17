On Mother’s Appeal, Modi Govt Brings Back Body Of Jammu Youth Who Died In Greece

Days after an appeal by the mother of a youth who died in Greece, the Union Government has ensured the repatriation of the body of the deceased from Greece. The mortal remains of the youth from Akhnoor area of Jammu will reach his native Muthi village on August 20.

Pankaj Sharma, aged 26, died on August 3 in Neas Ionias area of Greece and since then, his body has been kept at the General Hospital, near Ionias in Konstantopouleio, Greece. Pankaj had been employed at a private enterprise in Greece for the last three years. He is survived by his mother, Geeta Devi, along with three siblings - Anil, Sunil, and Amit Sharma. Yashpal, Pankaj's father, had passed away a couple of years ago.

On August 4, his family was informed of Pankaj’s demise by an official from the Indian Embassy in Greece after which the deceased's family sought the government intervention to bring back his mortal remains to India. Geeta Devi, Pankaj's mother appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to facilitate the repatriation of his body. MoS in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh took up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“In response to my request, the matter was taken up by MEA, following which the Embassy of India in Athens, Greece has worked it out and informed that the remains of Pankaj Sharma will be transported from Athens to Doha on 19th August 2023 by Flight number QR204 and further from Doha to Amritsar on 20th August by Flight number QR548,” stated Jitendra Singh.

Earlier on August 4, Pankaj’s mother in a written affidavit urged the government to bring back the body of his son. She wrote, “My son, namely Pankaj Sharma who was residing in Greece, died there and I want to receive his dead body in India. The dead body of our son Pankaj Sharma should be handed over to Anil Sharma so that funeral rituals will be performed.”

The mother also added that her other son Anil would receive Pankaj’s dead body at Jammu Airport, Satwari but due to poor financial conditions of the family, she is capable of paying the charges of shifting/transporting the dead body of her son from Greece to Jammu.