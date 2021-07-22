On National Mango Day 2021, Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About 'the King Of Fruits'

There is no denying the fact that Mango in India is one of the most widely loved fruits. The one quality that makes it "the king of fruits" is its quality to be savored in various forms, be it mango smoothie, mango mousse, mango pie, or mango ice cream, or be it just in its raw form. Today, July 22 is marked as the National Mango Day in India, and to celebrate the same, we look at the long history of Mango in our country where the fruit was first introduced more than 5000 years ago.

East Africa introduced mangoes in the 10th century AD and Western Hemisphere first cultivated them in 1700. Whereas, it reached the West Indies in about 1740 when it was first planted in Brazil.

History of Mango

In our country, mangoes hold great religious values as it is believed that a mango orchard was presented as a gift to Gautam Buddha himself. However, the origin of mangoes is unknown till today, but it is believed that mangoes were first cultivated in South Asia, after which they traveled to Southeast Asia.

The scientific name of mango is Mangifera Indica and it is a member of the cashew family (Anacardiaceae). The juicy fruit can be eaten ripe or used as pickles. There are over 100 varieties of mangoes available in India. It comes in different sizes, various shapes, and colors. The great poet Kalidas sang its praises, Alexander the Great savored its taste, and the Mughal emperor Akbar planted 1,00,000 mango trees in Darbhanga, Bihar, at a place known as Lakhi Bagh.

Lesser-known facts about mangoes

Apart from its taste, mango also has many nutritional and remedial benefits that no other fruit can provide. But there are many facts which are unknown to many of us.

A ripe mango has 14% sugar and 0.5% acid.

The scientific name of the mango is Mangifera Indica, which means "an Indian plant bearing mangoes".

According to Buddhists, Gautam Buddha meditated under a mango tree.

The bark of mango leaves, skin, and flesh are excellent home remedies for various skin problems.

Mangos help to increase weight.

Mangoes are cultivated in India at a rate of around 20 million tonnes per year.

Mango trees may reach heights of up to 100 feet above the base.

A full mango contains 50% of vitamin C, 8% of vitamin A, and 8% of vitamin B6.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH