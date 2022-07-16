On National Plastic Surgery Day 2022, AIIMS Delhi Hosts Plastic Surgery Film Festival

On the occasion of the 12th National Plastic Surgery Day, the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) hosted a plastic surgery film festival. The event was organised by the Association of Plastic Surgeons of India (APSI) along with the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery.

Around 90 plastic surgeons and trainees from across the country submitted nearly 120 short films on how lives were changed through plastic and reconstructive surgery. Of the total entries, 25 short films were screened at the film festival at AIIMS.

'Surgical skill-wise India equal to everybody else all over the world'

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Dr Maneesh Singhal, the Head of the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi, said, "It is a boon that we have more patients because we can do better and learn better. I feel that we are lacking behind a bit in the documentation. Surgical skill-wise and new technique-wise, we are equal to everybody else all over the world."

Dr Ravi Mahajan, the president of the Association of Plastic Surgeons of India (APSI) emphasised the role of a plastic surgeon in trauma services and said that policy should be made so that plastic surgeons are available 24/7. He appealed to the Centre to strengthen and upgrade the departments of plastic surgery across the country.

The films that were screened were judged by a learned jury that was nominated by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. Of the films screened, six were awarded by the APSI.

"We planned to show the movies that have really transformed the lives of patients, their testimonies, how somebody who had cancer in hips and his bones were removed and reconstructed and later become a bodybuilder. Similarly, a patient whose both hands were amputated, underwent a transplant of both hands from a brain-dead donor and he later became a transplant coordinator and councillor at the same hospital. These movies are very inspiring," a doctor said.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharti Pravin Pawar commended the efforts made by the APSI for promoting public awareness on plastic surgery.