On Nawab Malik's 'clear-cut' Arrest, BJP's Ram Kadam Calls MVA Vendetta Claim 'ridiculous'

In a massive development, NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday. Following his arrest, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and MLA Ram Kadam slammed the NCP for terming Nawab Malik's arrest as vendetta. Speaking to Republic, Ram Kadam stated that there is enough evidence against Malik.

"Its an extremely ridiculous statement by the MVA. There is a clear cut proof against Nawab Malik and there is a registered document from 2005. Malik took property and the person who was involved in bomb blast and who is an aide of Dawood Ibrahim is a serious criminal. When Malik was the minister in Maharashtra government, he misued his position. Moreover, he was well aware that the government will acquire the property. It will be auctioned," said Ram Kadam

"If he wanted to buy the property, then he has to go with rules. Even after knowing that it was Dawood's aide's property, he still brought it at a very cheap price. Therefore, there's clear cut evidence and the MVA doesn't want any central agency to work against them," Kadam added

Nawab Malik arrested by ED

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday. This comes after the central agency earlier questioned the state Minority Affairs Minister in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, PTI reported quoting officials.

Earlier, the agency was recording Malik's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added. The agency's move comes after registration of a new case and raids conducted by it on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, linked alleged illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

#LIVE | Republic accesses visuals of Nawab Malik's arrest, NCP leader being taken to JJ Hospital for medical check-up. Tune in to watch visuals coming in here - https://t.co/TBJbdJBOnF pic.twitter.com/82PRX8WbQ5 — Republic (@republic) February 23, 2022

Nawab Malik is the second NCP cabinet minister to be arrested in the last few months. Anil Deshmukh stepped down as Maharashtra home minister after he was arrested by the same agency, the ED, in a money laundering case arising following the allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh.