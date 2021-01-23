On Netaji's 125th Birth Anniversary, Consul General Of India In Munich Salutes His Valour

The Consul General of India in Munich Mohit Yadav on Saturday paid tribute to the 'son of India' Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

Yadav said, "125 years ago, a son of India was born, He became a valorous freedom fighter and thinker, who devoted his life towards one great cause, India's freedom. He was a stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring India that is free and leads a life of dignity. He stood up for the progress and well being of his fellow countrymen. India will always remain grateful to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism."

'I proudly host the potrait of Netaji'

While hosting the potrait of Netaji from the time he spent in Germany, he added, "Today, I bow to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his jayanti. The Consul General of India in Munich proudly hosts the potrait of Netaji from the time he spent in Germany. As we celebrate India's 75 years of Independence this year, I am reminded of Netaji Bose's words-- 'India is gods beloved land, he has come into being in many countries in human form but not so many times in any other country, that is why I say India, our motherland is god's beloved land'--Friends, I invite you to join us to celebrate Netaji's legacy and pay tribute to him through series of events for one year."

While appreciating Netaji's daughter, Yadav said, "I am grateful that Dr. Anita Bose, daughter of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose would be sharing her thoughts with Indian citizens and Indian diaspora worldwide on this ocassion."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by attending the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, is also going to be held. Before this, PM Modi will visit the National Library where an International Conference “Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century” will be organized.

On January 19, the Government of India had decided to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas. The Centre announced its move to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'.The Ministry of Culture issued a circular announcing January 23 to be observed as Parakram Diwas every year from now on.

