On Netaji's Birth Anniversary, Oldest INA Veteran Demands Memorial For Martyred INA Jawans

Major (retd) Ishwar Lal Singh, Indian National Army veteran, who currently stays in Singapore, appealed for a memorial for martyred INA soldiers. The 93-year-old lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting the Republic Day celebration on January 23 which is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"60,000 soldiers had joined the Indian National Army. They were actually prisoners of war but they felt very Indian at that time. They participated in the war and fought for freedom. Out of which, 26,000 soldiers sacrificed their lives. I request PM Modi to build an INA memorial on behalf of all the soldiers who martyred and start action immediately on this front so that it can be ready before August 15, which is 75th Independence day," Singh said.

PM Modi unveils Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's hologram statue

PM Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on Sunday. The government has decided to install a grand statue of the freedom fighter. Till the worker of the statue is completed, a hologram of the statue of Netaji will be present at the same place.

The hologram statue is being powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector. "An invisible, high gain, 90% transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way so that it is not visible to visitors. The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram. The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width," the government informed.

PM Modi also confers the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Speaking at the event, he said, "Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose refused to bow before the British. Soon the hologram statue will be replaced by a grand granite statue. Netaji's statue will inspire democratic values and future generations."