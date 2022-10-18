A thespian like Om Puri was a gem to the Indian film fraternity and contributed to cinema with his versatility on the silver screen. One of the pillars of the Indian new wave cinema, Puri’s role is monumental in building up a parallel space for meaningful cinema. Today, on his 72nd birth anniversary, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi paid tribute to the late actor.

Known for his subtle dialogue delivery, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor left an untraceable legacy behind which is inspiring new-age actors who want to play complex parts. Out of all the films that the actor was a part of, his 1983 satirical black comedy film, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is a film that left a great impact in the hearts of his fans.

Abhishek Singhvi remembers Om Puri on birth anniversary

On the late actor's birth anniversary, the senior Congress leader paid his heartfelt tribute while questioning a remake of the film which was a dark satire on the rampant corruption in Indian politics, bureaucracy, news media, and business. In this current age of 'boycott and intolerance', Singhvi questioned whether the film would be celebrated in the current scenario.

"Remembering legendary actor Om Puri on his birthday. Brings me to a relevant question in the age of boycott & intolerance, would a Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron be released & celebrated today?" Singhvi tweeted.

Remembering legendary actor Om Puri on his birthday. Brings me to a relevant question in the age of boycott & intolerance, would a Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron be released & celebrated today? — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 18, 2022

The iconic film stars an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik, Bhakti Barve, and Neena Gupta. In this current age where a lot of Bollywood films are facing the brunt of the boycott culture including Laal Singh Chadha, Liger, Prithviraj, and more, the political leader questioned the films' remake or sequel and the love it will receive in today's times.

The film was not immediately successful at the box office when released, but was eventually regarded as a cult classic, with its superb satirical depiction of the essential, timeless, human condition: supreme self-interest versus some moral/ethical anchor.

Late Om Puri, who gave innumerable outstanding performances in films of all genres, passed away at his home in Mumbai on January 6, 2017, following a severe heart attack at the age of 66. The actor is known for playing roles in films like Ardh Satya, Dirty Politics, Tubelight, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Chachi 420, Aakrosh, Hera Pheri, and more.

Image: ANI, Twitter/@AnilKapoor