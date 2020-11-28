On Organ Donation Day, 80K CRPF Personnel & Their Kin Pledge To Donate Organs

Around 80,000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and their family members on Friday pledged to donate their organs after death. The paramilitary force while participating in a webinar on Organ Donation Day announced that it has joined hands with AIIMS Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO) for a massive organ donation campaign 'eSanjeevani'. According to the statement by the CRPF, this campaign was started on the National Organ Donation Day in August, 2020 and ended on November 27.

80,000 CRPF personnel, their family members pledge to donate organs https://t.co/PQbb6frxw2 — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) November 27, 2020

Before participating in 'eSanjeevani' campaign, CRPF had earlier joined the Cyclothon to raise nationwide awareness about organ donation on November 22.

CRPF & their families pledge to donate their organs

अनुकरणीय पहल !#OrganDonation अभियान से मैं 25 वर्षों से जुड़ा हुआ हूं। इस दौरान मैं इससे जुड़े कई कार्यक्रमों में भी शामिल हुआ लेकिन यह पहला अवसर है जब एक दिन, एक साथ 79,572 लोगों ने अपने अंगदान का संकल्प पत्र भरा हो। @crpfindia के जवानों का यह कृत्य अनुकरणीय व प्रेरणादायक है। pic.twitter.com/sfXcNdj1Aa — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) November 27, 2020

The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated to: "I have been associated with the campaign for 25 years. During this time I also participated in many programs related to it, but this is for first time that 79,572 people have filled their donation cards together on a day. This act of Jawans is exemplary and inspiring." Lauding the efforts of the paramilitary force, their family members and Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation for donating organs, the Union Minister said, 'They exemplify the spirit of service to the nation even after death.'

Dr Aarti Vij, Head, ORBO, underlined that the campaign targeted the problem by creating awareness, dispelling fears and attesting the acceptability of organ donation as a norm. Several webinars, seminars, workshops, and awareness campaigns were conducted to encourage the voluntary participation of CRPF personnel for the humane cause. In this campaign, the personnel could pledge a donation of eyes, skin, lungs, heart, liver, pancreas, kidney, heart valves, intestine, and blood vessels.

