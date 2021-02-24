On PM-Kisan's 2nd Anniversary, PM Modi Says He's Doing Everything To Double Farmer Income

To mark the second anniversary of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (introduced by the Modi-led BJP govt), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted the efforts made by the BJP government in the last seven years in the agriculture sector. PM Modi asserted that the Government of India introduced several policies, technology-based initiatives and other reforms 'to double the income of the farmers'. PM also appreciated the passion of the farmers that inspired the government to do more work for them. Through posters and tweets, Prime Minister underlined 'Support to Annadata during Covid-19 pandemic, Self Reliant reforms, High-speed DBT, Samman Nidhi to 11.64 crore families and others reforms' under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Nidhi Yojana.

PM Modi marked PM-Kisan anniversary

PM Modi tweeted in Hindi, "The launch of PM Kisan Nidhi is completing two years today. The changes that came in the lives of crores of farmers inspired us to do more work for them. The PM Kisan Nidhi has played an important role in the resolution that the country has taken to make life easier for the farmers and to double their income. Today our farmers are also becoming an integral part of the self-reliant India campaign."

अन्नदाताओं के जीवन को आसान बनाने और उनकी आय दोगुनी करने का जो संकल्प देश ने लिया है, उसमें पीएम किसान निधि की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका है। आज हमारे किसान आत्मनिर्भर भारत अभियान के भी अभिन्न अंग बन रहे हैं। #KisanKaSammanPMKisan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2021

PM Modi said that the PM-Kisan scheme was launched to give a dignified life to the farmers of the country. Highlighting the passion of the farmers towards the self-reliant nation, PM Modi further asserted, "On this day, 2 years ago the PM-Kisan scheme was launched with an aim to ensure a life of dignity as well as prosperity for our hardworking farmers, who work day and night to keep our nation fed. The tenacity and passion of our farmers is inspiring."

Continuing his praise for the farmers and Pradhan Mantri Kisan scheme, PM further added, "Over the last 7 years, the Government of India has taken many initiatives for transforming agriculture. From better irrigation to more technology, more credit and markets to proper crop insurance, focus on soil health to eliminating middlemen, the efforts are all-encompassing." PM informed that the Central government has taken several steps and initiatives for the betterment of the agricultural practices in India.

Adding to the series of tweets, PM said that the BJP government has historically increased the MSP and done all possible things to 'double the income of the farmers'. Earlier this month, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announced the budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Budget has many provisions for the agriculture sector and increasing farmer’s income. "Farmers will get easy and more credit. Provisions have been made for strengthening APMC and Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. This shows that villages and our farmers are at the heart of this Budget, PM further added.

Home Minister Amit Shah, on completion of 2 years of PM-Kisan scheme, wrote, "PM KISAN has given new power and honor to the Anndata of the country. It is proving to be a boon to live a dignified life by benefiting more than 11 crore marginal farmers. For meaningful efforts to make farmers self-reliant @narendramodi, Congratulations. The Modi government is committed to doubling their income by making farming easy and the farmer happy. Hearty congratulations to all the Anndata of the country on the successful completion of 2 years of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana dedicated to farmer welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji."

Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister highlights government's farm policies

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar congratulated the nation on the second anniversary of the PM-Kisan scheme. Tomar tweeted, "Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on completion of 2 years of successful implementation of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme." Union Minister informed, "Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme… Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 per year is being transferred in three quarterly installments of Rs 2,000 directly to the Aadhaar registered bank accounts of the beneficiary farmer families… With effect from December 1, 2018, a total of Rs 1,15,638 crore has been released till February 19, 2021, under the scheme. An amount of Rs 62,621 crore has been released even in the dreaded conditions like Covid."

