On PM's Birthday, Delhi Eatery Launches '56-inch Modi Ji' Thali, Declares Rs 8.5 Lac Award

In a unique way to celebrate the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, a Delhi-based restaurant has launched a special 56-inch thali. Substantiating the "56-inch chest" remark by PM Modi, a restaurant named Ardor 2.1 in the national capital's Connaught Place, has started a special thali that comprises 56 dishes.

Starting from Saturday, September 17, the platter will be served as the "56-inch Modi Ji" thali by the restaurant with the customer having the choice of opting for veg or non-veg food items.

Speaking to ANI, the owner of the restaurant, Sumit Kalara, said, "I respect PM Modi so much and we wanted to give him something unique on his birthday. So, we decided to launch this grand thali that we have named '56-inch Modi Ji Thali'."

"I thought of many gifts and what might appeal to him. We cannot invite him and even if we invite him, he may not be able to come due to security concerns. So, this is for all his fans - let them all come and eat the thali," Kalara added.

Rewards on '56-inch Modi Ji' thali

Speaking about the newly launched special "56-inch Modi Ji" thali, the restaurant owner further informed that the customers who will visit the restaurant between September 17 to September 26, will also get a chance to win a trip to Kedarnath as it is one of the favourite destinations of PM Modi. The offer stands for customers who will order the thali and the trip will be fully sponsored by the restaurant.

Apart from this, Kalara added, "If any of the two from a couple, finishes this thali in 40 minutes we will give them an 8.5 lakh rupees award."

According to news agency PTI, the thali will have 20 different kinds of sabzis, various kinds of breads, dal and gulab jamun, with a choice of kulfi as well. "The thali has 56 dishes from north India. The lunch Vegetarian thali is for Rs 2,600 plus taxes while the Non-veg thali is priced at Rs 2,900 plus taxes. The dinner thalis are priced at Rs 300 extra per thali," he added.