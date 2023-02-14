On Pulwama Attack Anniversary, Digvijaya Singh Slams BJP For 'intelligence Failure'

On the fourth anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama on February 14, 2019, in which 40 soldiers were martyred, the grand old Congress party yet again insulted the forces raising questions over intelligence failure.

Senior Congress leader and MP Digvijaya Singh tweeted and said, "Today we pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs who died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in Pulwama. I hope all the Martyred Families have been suitably rehabilitated,"

Congress’ history of insulting security forces

Congress historically has been engaged in raising doubts on the Indian armed forces. Rahul Gandhi on December 31 in a press conference claimed China captured 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory and that the China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) ‘thrashed’ Indian Army soldiers. He said, “People will ask questions about Bharat Jodo Yatra, here and there, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and what not. But they will not ask a single question about China capturing 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killing 20 Indian soldiers, and thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Digvijaya Singh on January 22 again raised questions on the Pulwama attacks. Addressing a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "The Pulwama incident happened. More than 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Why they were killed?" He claimed that the CPRF demanded a plane to move from Srinagar to Delhi because of the sensitivity in the area. “But PM Modi declined that. Why he declined that?" Digvijaya Singh said.

Even in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019 Congress lashed out at NSA Ajit Doval and questioned, “How did the terrorists know the exact route of the CRPF jawans? Was there an intelligence breach? If so, why has no action been taken against those responsible in the intelligence agencies?”

Pulwama attack

On February 14, 2019 at about 3.15 pm, a suicide bomber identified as Adil Ahmad Dar rammed his explosive laden car into the CRPF bus and killed 40 CRPF troopers in J&K’s Pulwama.

A convoy of 78 vehicles carrying over 2500 CRPF personnel left Jammu and was heading towards Srinagar via National Highway (NH44) and had to reach the destination before sunset.

After the attack, a 12-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was formed by the central government to probe the incident along with the J&K police. As per the probe, the suicide bomber was carrying around 300 kg of explosives.

Image: PTI