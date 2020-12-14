On Republic CEO's Arrest & Custody, Top Lawyers Express Displeasure; Eye 'ultimate Relief'

Eminent lawyers weighed in on the arrest of Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani and him being remanded to two-day police custody as the witch-hunt against Republic entailed in the fraud TRP case picked up again on Sunday. Rizwan Siddiquee, Swapnil Kothari and Amitabh Sinha expressed their displeasure over the lack of 'application of judicial mind', and that he should have been given bail on Sunday itself. They highlighted the police action on the instructions of the state and reiterated that there was no case against Republic in the ‘fake TRP’ scam controversy.

Eminent lawyers on arrest of Republic Media Network CEO

Speaking on Republic TV, Rizwan Siddiquee said, "The problem is with the system. It has to change, otherwise this will continue. The Supreme Court has fixed rules and given judgments, on how to follow the process of law in the case of arrests. Despite numerous verdicts, police continue to flout it. Misuse and abuse of power can be seen. This is not just about renowned person, this is happening every day."

Referring to the court remanding Khanchandani to two-day police custody, he added, "The magistrate disposes the petition, within 2-3 minutes, without following the checklist. That's the reason the Supreme Court and High Court often do not touch any case of illegal arrest. The Supreme Court and High Court need to protect the fundamental rights. It is unfortunate that there is no process. And the Supreme Court and High Court have also not given an indication on how people need to be protected. As per Section 219, even a judge can for lack of application of judicial mind, however, no magistrate has been punished for it."

Amitabh Sinha said, "The situation of Maharashtra government is clear. Being the financial capital, Mumbai is politcally senstiive about law and order situation. Be it for the rich, democracy ensures freedom and right to life. The Maharashtra government tried to make the state a policed state, so rule of law has been fast-paced phenomenon. That is because hey have started showing their shamelessness. The Supreme Court had made it clear in the Arnab Goswami case, that even the High Court did not apply legal mind. The court even passed a stricture against them, about being under acute pressure of the state."

He continued, "I appreciate the approach of Republic to follow the rule of law. I am happy that you have approached the High Court. The ultimate relief should come from Supreme Court, and it should be transferred to a neutral state. Hope the High Court shows judicious mind and give relief to your CEO."

Swapnil Kothari opened up on the emails sent by Hansa Research that absolved Republic in the TRP scam case and termed it as the 'first nail in the coffin' since complainant itself was saying there was no malpractice.

He said, "The court has to look at the merits of the case. These emails may be confidential, but they absolve you. This also helped your viewers to understand what transpired on a peripheral level. Court should take cognisance of it as a broader picture that there is no case established against Republic in the TRP case. Given the fact that Vikas has complied for 100 hours, and complied with the summons. Court needs to grant him bail simply because he is not a risk, he is not going to tamper with the evidence, and because he is co-operative man. What is most paramount is the application of judicial mind. That seems to be shockingly absent. In the magistrate's court yesterday. If the arguments went on for one and a half hours, all these points should have come up and the court should have granted him bail."

"You might use terms like legal malice, vendetta, but that won’t hold that much ground as much as the fact that the case has not been substantiated. It is important for them to conclude that there is no substantive evidence. In the Arnab case, question of common intention did not even arise since the three people in the case don’t know each other, so question of 306 does not arise. The question of malice and other terms needs to come into the picture of when we think of awarding compensation," he added.

Republic CEO arrested

In a shocking move, Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai police from his residence at 8:30 AM, in connection to the alleged TRP scam. With no arrest warrant produced at the time of arrest, his wife was later sent a notice via Whatsapp at 11:55 AM. After his arrest, he has now been produced at the Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court, with Repulic TV moving the holiday court for its CEO's bail. Khanchandani has been already questioned several times by the Mumbai police in regards to the case. His arrest comes days after Arnab's arrest and Republic's Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh's arrest.

Reacting to the 2-day police custody of Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani by the court on Sunday, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has exclaimed that the network stands in solidarity with Vikas and will fight against the continuous witch hunt by the Mumbai Police. Vikas was arrested on Sunday morning at 8:30 am from his residence without being furnished with a warrant at that time. While he has been remanded to police custody till December 15, Republic will move the Bombay High Court challenging the order.

