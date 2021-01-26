On Republic Day 2021, See Tableaux Of Indian States And UTs Depicting Glorious Culture

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday with the iconic Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi, which honours the military forces and our rich culture across the country. However, while there was no chief guest and the crowd was minimal this time around due to the pandemic, the parade was no less glorious to behold. A total of 32 tableaux, 17 of various states and UTs, nine of ministries, and six from defense arm rolled down Rajpath, showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage, economic progress, and defense.

17 tableaus of States and Union Territories like Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, and Delhi participated in the parade today.

Ladakh: The display of cultural tableaus began at the parade, with Ladakh leading. It's the first-ever tableau of the UT that showed Ladakh's culture & communal harmony besides art & architecture, languages & dialects, customs & costumes, fairs & festivals, literature, music.

Gujarat: A replica of the Sun Temple at Modhera was displayed on the Gujarat tableau that depicts the Sabhamandap, part of the Sun Temple. It’s 52 pillars denote 52 weeks of a Solar year.

Assam: The theme of the tableau was TEA - THE BACKBONE OF THE STATE ECONOMY. The state is known for its special tea throughout the world.

Tamil Nadu: The theme of the tableau was SHORE TEMPLE AND OTHER MONUMENTS OF PALLAVA DYNASTY. Pallav was a powerful king of South India.

Maharashtra: The theme of the tableau was SAINTS OF MAHARASHTRA which highlights the influence of the Bhakti Movement which promoted equality and brotherhood.

Uttarakhand: The theme of the tableau was KEDAR KHAND, the preferred destination of the state for tourists.

Chhattisgarh: The theme of the tableau was FOLK MUSIC of the state.

Punjab: The theme of the tableau was the 400TH BIRTHDAY SRI GURU TEGH BAHADUR

Tripura: The theme of the tableau was ECO-FRIENDLY AATMA-NIRBHAR, which celebrated their eco-friendly tribal culture and the importance of bamboo.

West Bengal: The theme of the tableau was SABOOJ SAATHI or the green companion. A powerful tool for access to higher education.

Sikkim: The theme of the tableau was PANG LHABSOL FESTIVAL of the state

Uttar Pradesh: Designed after the theme 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh', the tableau of Uttar Pradesh also displays Ram Mandir. The forepart of the middle tableau shows Deepotsava of Ayodhya, in which millions of earthen lamps are lit.

Delhi: The theme of the tableau was SHAHJAHANABAD- REDEVELOPMENT OF CHANDNI CHOWK which re-imagines inclusive streets with urban public plazas.

Karnataka: The theme of the tableau was VIJAYANAGAR- THE CITY OF VICTORY which was found in 1336

Kerala: The theme of the tableau was COIR OF KERALA, which depicts women empowerment in the state.

Andhra Pradesh: The theme of the tableau was LEPAKSHI- ARCHITECTURE MONOLITHIC MARVELS

Arunachal Pradesh: The theme of the tableau was EAST MEETS WEST

