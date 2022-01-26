On Republic Day 2022, Mesmerising Drone Formation Lights Up Delhi's Night Sky; Watch

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, a spectacular drone show was organized to light up the night skies over Vijay Chowk in Delhi on Wednesday. The show began with the map of India with an Ashok Chakra in between. It was followed by the formation of Mahatma Gandhi using drones while the commentary in the backdrop detailed on Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the India's independence struggle.

In the clip, the commentary playing in the background said that Mahatma Gandhi with freedom fighters and sacrifices of people led to the independence of India from British rule. Furthermore, the drones also formed the outline of the National War Memorial. The commentary highlighted the contribution of security personnel in protecting the nation and they have made sacrifices in their service to the nation.

Earlier on January 25, thousands of drones made different formations at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the eve of 73rd Republic Day. Around 1000 Made in India drones made different formations as part of the rehearsal for the Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk, according to ANI. The four-day-long Republic Day celebrations culminate with the Beating the Retreat ceremony and it marks the return of the Army to the barracks. This year, the Beating the Retreat ceremony's hyms 'Abide With Me' has been replaced with 'Ae Mere Watan ke Logon' sung by singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Republic Day 2022

India on Wednesday celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with a parade themed 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' with 21 tableaux, tri-service armed forces marching contingents, all-India 'Vande Bharatam' dance and a 75-aircraft flypast. The parade at Rajpath was conducted with all the precautionary measures taken for the COVID-19. Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, PM Modi paid homage to the martyred Armed Forces personnel at the National War Memorial.

(Inputs from ANI)