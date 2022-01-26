On Republic Day 2022, Srinagar's Lal Chowk Clock Tower Proudly Unfurls India's Tricolour

As the country celebrates the 73rd Republic Day, Srinagar's Lal Chowk witnessed a historic Tricolour hoisting - apparently the first at the iconic venue since India's independence from British Raj. In visuals proudly captured by Republic TV cameras, social activists of Jammu and Kashmir are seen on-board a crane in the process of unfurl the Indian National Flag at the city square of the Union Territory's summer capital.

Notably, Lal Chowk is the location where the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, unfurled the Tiranga in 1948 after independence.

In an exclusive conversation with Kashmiri activists Yusuf and Sajjid, who executed the hoisting of Tricolour at Lal Chowk's Clock Tower in Srinagar, they said, "This (unfurling of Tricolour) could not happen in 70 years because previous governments were biased. They said one thing in Jammu and Kashmir and contradicted themselves at New Delhi. They did not let it happen."

"For the previous government, this was not a big deal, but not for us. They could have easily done this," he continued.

'For the first time in the history of India, two Indians could hoist a flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk'

"Until now, we had witnessed only Pakistan's flags around Jammu and Kashmir which amounted to stigma on our thought process. Ergo, we decided to change the history."

Another activist, Sajjid, vocalised his determination in carrying out the nationalist act while stating that J&K's activists failed multiple times until today.

"For the first time in the history of India, two Indians could hoist a flag at Lal Chowk," he emphasised.

'Many amendments since abrogation of Article 370'; Srinagar flares Indian flags at every corner

Moreover, affirming to the PM Narendra Modi-led government's declaration on the abrogation of Article 370 which revoked the erstwhile special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Yusuf said, "Many changes have come about in the UT. However, I would like to tell you that when someone is keen to carry out tasks like that of today, we receive threat calls but the determination keeps one going."

Also, they mentioned that it is not only Lal Chowk that witnessed the Tricolour but every corner of Srinagar is radiating the country's Republic Day celebration.