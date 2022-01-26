On Republic Day 2022, Tallest National Flag Unfurled In Shopian District Of South Kashmir

On the occasion of Republic Day, a large National Flag was hoisted atop a 111-foot flagpole, the tallest in the Kashmir Valley, installed at a stadium in the Shopian district of South Kashmir. Lt Gen D P Pandey who heads the strategically located XV Corps of the Army in the Kashmir Valley unfurled the 150-feet National Flag.

Speaking to the media, Lt Gen Pandey said, "There is much decline in infiltration on the Line of Control this year and there is much decline in recruitment in terrorist ranks in Kashmir valley".

As per reports, hundreds of locals participated in the event.

In the related update, the Tricolour was unfurled at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Meanwhile, the Indian Army jawans deployed at LoC in Poonch also unfurled the National Flag on Republic Day.

Tallest Indian Flag

Earlier in September 2021, the tallest flagpole was installed in the Kashmir Valley stadium located in Shopian district as it was worst hit by decades of militancy. It was the efforts of the 44-Rashtriya Rifles personnel who worked hard for 10 days to put the huge structure in place at Batapora stadium in the south Kashmir district.

Maj Gen Rashim Bali, the General Officer Commanding of the Victor Force which looks after the security of south Kashmir, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar, Brigadier N S Grewal, and Commanding Officer of 44-Rashtriya Rifles A K Singh had marked their presence at the event. The National Flags which were earlier considered as the tallest were unfurled in Soth Kashmir's Khanbal, Gulmarg, in north Kashmir and Hari Parbat Fort in Srinagar which were atop 100-foot flagpoles.

Republic Day

Every year on January 26, India marks its Republic Day. This year 2022, the 73rd Republic Day is being celebrated across the country with additional pomp and splendour as it falls in the year India marks 75 years of freedom. Even though India achieved freedom from the British Raj in 1947, the Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950. Following this, India declared itself a republic and became a sovereign state.

It is to be mentioned that Constitution Day is celebrated in India on November 26 every year, as the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949.

(Image: RepublicWorld)