On Republic Day 2022, Tricolour Unfurled At Indian Embassy In Dublin

Indian Embassy in Ireland on Wednesday celebrated 73rd Republic Day "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”- the 75th year of independence- at Indian Embassy in Dublin. The National Flag was unfurled by the Indian Ambassador to Ireland Akhilesh Mishra. There were also cultural dance performances.

Former Miss world (1966) Reita Faria along with other dignitaries such as Reeti Mishra, Siraz Zaidi, Jasbeer Puri, Supriya Singh, Ashish Dewan, Ravinandan Pratap Singh, Neera Baj, and many others were invited to celebrate this auspicious event.

Heartly congratulating every Indian living in Ireland, Ambassador Akhilesh Mishra said, "We should celebrate our Indianness, unity in diversity and the largest democracy which is appreciated worldwide".

He emphasized how every Indian living in Ireland is part of building the relationship between India and Ireland.

Republic Day 2022

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with a magnific parade themed 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' with tri-service armed forces marching contingents, all-India 'Vande Bharatam' dance, 21 tableaux and a 75-aircraft flypast. Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the martyred Armed Forces personnel in New Delhi at the eternal flame at the National War Memorial (NWM).

During the Republic Day parade, 21 tableaux from different states, ministries and those from the Armed Forces were showcased. The Indian Air Force presented the grand and biggest fly-past, with 75 aircraft of the IAF on display. In the evening, a spectacular drone show was organised to light up the night skies over Vijay Chowk in Delhi

India marks its Republic Day on January 26 every year. The celebration of R-Day this time were grand as it falls in the year India marks 75 years of freedom. Even though India achieved freedom in 1947, the Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, and this is celebrated with equal significance as Republic Day.