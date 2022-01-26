Depicting India's vast military strength on the 73rd Republic Day, the Indian Air Force showcased the grand and biggest fly-past, with 75 aircraft of the IAF on display. Furthermore, a magnificent cockpit view was seen on-air during the Grand finale of the Republic Day parade for the first time ever. The flypast witnessed 75 aircraft and helicopters of the Indian Air Force displaying a number of formations, as part of Republic Day in the 75th year of Independence which is being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Flags of the three wings of the security forces- Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy showered flowers on the audience.

Complete list of Indian Air Force aircraft in the Flypast:

'Vinaash' formation:

The formation compromised five Rafale flying in Arrowhead formation.

'Baaz' formation:

This never-seen-before display from IAF included a cockpit view that comprised of Rafale, two Jaguar, two MiG-29 UPGs, two Su-30 MKI aircraft in a seven aircraft 'Arrowhead' formation flying at 300m AOL:

'Amrit' formation:

Explaining the formation, A. Bharat Bhushan Babu, principal spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, said that it comprises 17 Jaguar aircraft making a figure of 75. The formation at Republic Day parade was led by Group Captain Avinash Singh, Gourav Arjariya, Wing Commander Sandeep Jain, Group Captain NP Verma, Wg Cdr Prakhar, Wg Cdr Rohit Rai, Wg Cdr Siddartha, Wg Cdr Ankush Tomar & Wg Cdr Pawar.

'Rudra' formation:

The cockpit view of the Rudra formation was led by Col Sudipto Chaki of 301 Army Aviation Special Operations Sqn with National Flag comprising two Dhruv helicopters and two ALH Rudra Helicopters

'Rahat' formation:

The cockpit view of the Rahat formation included five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) flying in five Arrowhead formation:

'Meghna' formation

CH-47 Chinook in lead and four Mi-17 1Vs in echelon were seen flying in 'Arrowhead' formation.

'Eklavya' formation

Mi-35 in lead with four Apache helicopters in echelon flying in five 'Arrowhead" formation:

'Tangil' formation

The formation comprised of one Dakota in the lead with two Dornier aircradt in echelon flying in 'Vic' formation.

'Varuna' formation

Other formations included

'Traan' formation which included 1 C-17 with 2 x C-130 aircraft in echelon flying in 'Vic' formation, at 400m AOL

'Netra' formation which comprised of 1 AEW & C aircraft with 2 MiG 29 UPGs + 2 Su-30 MKIs in echelon

'Tiranga' formation which comprised of one Rafale flying in at 900 kmph maintaining 300m AOL over water channel North of Rajpath.

'Ladder' formation which included Five Sarang (ALH) streaming the Tricolour

'Trishul' formation which comprised of Su-30 MKI aircraft flying in Vic formation at 900 kmph maintaining 300m AOL

The magnificent aerial display also depicted breathtaking bird's eye view: