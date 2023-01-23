On Republic Day 2023, 23 Tableaux To Showcase India's Cultural Diversity At Jan 26 Parade

The Ministry of Defence on Sunday, January 22, stated that on Republic Day, a total of 23 tableaux, including 17 from states and Union Territories, and six from ministries and departments will be presented on the Kartavya Path in Delhi.

Tableaux to present the geographical and rich cultural diversity of India

Seventeen tableaux of different states and Union Territories will be rolled in the parade, namely, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala. The tableaux will present the geographical and rich cultural diversity of India, as per the release.

The release stated that six tableaux from the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Home Affairs (Central Armed Police Forces), Ministry of Home Affairs (Narcotics Control Bureau), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (Central Public Works Department), Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (Indian Council Agriculture Research) will also be seen displaying their works and laurels in the past few years.

Tableaux were chosen on a zonal basis

The Ministry stated that the tableaux of states and Union Territories for the Republic Day parade were chosen on a zonal basis, categorised into six zones, namely Northern Zone, Central Zone, Eastern Zone, Western Zone, Southern Zone, and North Eastern Zone.

The release said that the selection was made by an expert committee after receiving tableaux proposals from different states and Union Territories. Also, various rounds of negotiations were conducted between the committee and the representatives of the states on the theme, presentation, aesthetics, and technical elements of the tableaux.

