On Republic Day, Army's 'Dare Devils' Set 2 World Records With Stunning Stunt Show

The 74th Republic Day parade on Delhi's Kartavya Path had many significant performances, and one of them was the spectacular display of skills by the Army’s Corps of Signals Dare Devils motorcycle team.

They conducted many formations on the two wheelers, with some stunts performed on a single motorcycle, while some involved two. The last ‘Pyramid’ formation was done on Nine motorcycles.

World record of Surya Namaskars on motorcycle

The first formation ‘Jimmy’ showcased swift and secure trait of the Corps of Signals team performed by L/Nk Desai Ajit. The second display was the performance of Yoga Asanas, in which NK Swapnil performed Surya Namaskar on motorcycle thereby creating a world record of 50 Yoga positions on a single motorcycle.

Another world record was set via the ‘Ladder’ formation, performed by 7 soldiers of the team, under the leadership of Havaldar Sujit Mondal. The last of the presentations was the ‘Pyramid’ formation - with 33 Dare Devils performing a stunt on nine motorcycles making a human pyramid anchored by Sub Pratap Singh and a team of eight.

Some of the other formations include ‘Info Warriors’, (9 Dare Devils on a motorcycle), ‘Signal Rath’ (5), ‘Signal Rocket’ (4).

