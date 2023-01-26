On Republic Day, Assam Showcases Valour Of Lachit Barphukan With 'Land Of Heroes' Tableau

As India witnesses its 74th Republic Day Parade, the state of Assam commemorated the courage of Lachit Barphukan, the Ahom commander known for his leadership in the Battle of Saraighat. The theme of the Assam tableau was “Land of Heroes and Spiritualism”, the tableau projected Barphukan on the boat with the replica of Maa Kamakhya Temple in the back. The famous temple is located at the Nilachal hills in Guwahati and is one of the oldest and most revered temples in Assam.

The tableau of the northeastern state was graced by Bihu folk dance, which is considered an important part of the Assamese culture. Several Bihu dancers, danced around the tableau, to present the Assamese culture in its full glory. The Tableau depicting the valour of Vir Lachit is a part of the celebration of the 400th Birth Anniversary of the Assam hero. In November last year, the state government organised a three-day event in New Delhi, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Who is Lachit Barphukan?

Born on 24 November 1622, Lachit Barphukan was an Ahom commander known for his heroic leadership in the Battle of Saraighat. In the state of Assam, Barphukan is known as the symbol of indomitable courage. Barphukhan was notably a general in the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam, which was responsible for defeating the mighty Mughal aspirations under the reign of Aurangzeb.

Barphukan played an integral part in dealing with the Mughals in a series of conflicts from 1615 - 1682. Since the year 1999, the best cadet from the National Defence Academy is awarded the Lachit Borpukan gold medal. The Assamese government believes that the medal would inspire defense personnel to emulate Baephukan’s heroism and sacrifice.