On Republic Day, Australian PM Scott Morrison Wishes India; Shares 'wonderful Coincidence'

Australian PM Scott Morrison extended his wishes to India and his Indian counterpart PM Modi on Republic Day, noting that it was a 'wonderful coincidence' for the two nations to share the national day. Reiterating PM Modi's stance on Australia and India being solid partners, Scott Morrison remarked that the two countries functioned on similar ideals of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. The Australian PM reminisced a 'pivotal moment' in his friendship with PM Modi in 2019 when the announcement of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and that it defined the trust that both countries held in each other.

Further, Scott Morrison noted that the traditional flow of Indians to Australia had reduced over the past year owing to the pandemic, but assured PM Modi that Australia was ready to welcome Indian students and professionals back to its shores. The Australian PM concluded his wishes for India by saying that Australia too celebrated its national day on January 26 and shared the same confidence, optimism, and pride as India did. Scott Morrison took to social media to convey his wishes to PM Modi and India via a video.

ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ are closer than we have ever been. While we celebrate our nation on #AustraliaDay today, I also extend my best wishes to my good friend @narendramodi & all Indians on #RepublicDay. à¤—à¤£à¤¤à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤| #dosti pic.twitter.com/53trQwNfP5 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 26, 2021

India marks 72nd Republic Day

The 72nd Republic Day celebrations will begin at Rajpath shortly. With COVID norms and security arrangements at place, this year's Republic Day will be celebrated parallel to the Tractor march by farmers protesting the three farm laws. This is the fourth time that there is no chief guest for the Republic Day parade as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his visit due to increasing cases of the new strain of Coronavirus in the UK. Earlier, India did not have a chief guest on Republic Day in the years - 1952, 1953 and 1966.

On the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation and hailed the efforts of scientists, Indian Forces and urged the citizens to follow COVID protocol even as the vaccination drive is ongoing. PM Modi and Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh along with the Armed Forces chiefs paid tribute to martyrs at the National War Memorial. Following this, President Kovind, PM Modi and other dignitaries attended the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. This year's Republic day parade witnessed 32 tableaux — 17 from states and UTs, nine from ministries and six from the defence arm, including of IAF, Navy, Indian Naval Coast Guard, two from the DRDO and one from BRO (Border Roads Organisation). The National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.

