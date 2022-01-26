On Republic Day, Dr Monika Langeh & Ananya Jamwal Send Strict Message To Pro-Pak Elements

On the occasion of Republic Day, when India remembers the courageous sacrifice of the Bravehearts, Republic Media Network went ahead and spoke to today's fearless individuals, including Dr Monika Langeh and MBBS student Ananya Jamwal from Jammu, who had raised their voices against pro-Pakistan slogans earlier in October. While expressing her thoughts, the young doctors coordinately said that such activities against India would not be tolerated. Even after getting dangerous threats over their powerful actions, the doctors did not inch a step backwards:

"Not even once did I think of backing down, it was the time to fight for the nation. They were traitors studying in a government college and misusing taxpayers' money. In coming years, they will also become something like doctors, and how can we expect loyalty from them to the society," added Dr Ananya Jamwal, who exposed Pakistan cheerleaders.

Adding to the statement, Dr Monika Langeh talked about the consequences that the two had to face as they walked onto the right path.

"After we raised our voices against these anti-nationals, we received notice from our college that we should not do this. However, after I shared visuals on social media, we got support from the entire country. This was the first time they were exposed in front of the entire nation," added Dr Langeh.

'Message is simple, you need to change'

When asked what message would they give to the traitors, Dr Ananya replied, "the sooner you change, the better; you cannot cheer for Pakistan while living in India".

J&K doctors threatened for opposing pro-Pakistan slogans

It was doctor Monika Langeh who had first raised her voice and later got support from Ananya Jamwal. Dr Langeh and MBBS student Ananya Jamwal were threatened on social media after they opposed Pro-Pak slogans raised after the Indian cricket team's defeat to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Later, Dr Landeh had informed that both police and the Jammu and Kashmir government had assured their security and detailed how the threats began and how she and Jamwal faced the challenges. Both the medical aspirants were even threatened however they had not taken back their stance.

