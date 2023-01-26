As India celebrates its Republic Day on 26th January, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) showcased an anti-drug themes tableau led by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on the Kartavya Path. The tableau promoted the 'Drug-Free India' as it encouraged Indians to prohibit the use of drugs. "Together We Can Do It" read the message on the tableau that was led by NCB personnel and two members of the canine squad. NCB, India's central body for drug law enforcement that operates under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, showcased a glorious fiber installation that sent the symbolic message of 'no' to drugs as the figure depicted a "no" gesture with hands crossed.

The NCB of the Home Ministry propagated 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' message via the structure that was mounted, and NCB personnel stood in front of it, dressed in traditional Indian costumes. A banner placed below emblazoned with the line 'Together We Can Do It.' The tableau encouraged the citizens to avoid the menace of drug use by displaying the technology that could identify narcotics.

#RepublicDay2023 | The Home Ministry Tableau on display; Theme: Drug Free India. Tune in to watch updates here - https://t.co/aRIkL7DdID pic.twitter.com/UJIHQsiLmN — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2023

The canine members accompanying the tableau were NCB's German Shepherd dogs named 'Limbo,' a four-year-old canine, and five-year-old 'Jelly.' India's rich culture and tradition were displayed via 23 tableaux, 17 from states and union territories and six from the ministries and government departments. Two tableaus were displayed by the NCB and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) each. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Dadar Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir were the states that displayed the iconic tableau on the occasion of Republic Day.

#RepublicDay2023 | The Home Ministry Tableau on display; Theme: Drug Free India. Tune in to watch updates here - https://t.co/d3aLTCoWhs pic.twitter.com/THs6HO5lsa — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2023

PM Modi pays tribute to the martyrs

Leading the nation in paying homage to the fallen soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day paid tribute to the martyrs at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. PM Modi arrived at the National War Memorial on Thursday, January 26, donning an orange and yellow safa. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries who saluted the bravehearts who fought for the nation's safety and security. Soon after paying homage to the martyrs, PM Modi penned his remarks in the digital Visitor's Book of the National War Memorial. Extending his greeting to the citizens, PM Modi wished the nation and said that the 74th Republic Day is special because "we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of India's independence".