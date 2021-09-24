On Rohini Court Firing, CPI-M's D Raja Says 'Home Min Should Speak On Delhi Law & Order'

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader D Raja lambasted the Union Home Ministry on Friday over the deadly firing incident that took place in a courtroom in the national capital today. Questioning the law and order situation in Delhi, Raja asked Home Minister Amit Shah to come forward and tell the people how such an incident could take place in the capital.

"It is for the Home Minister to come forward and tell the people and country how the law and order is maintained in National Capital," CPI(M) leader D Raja said, reacting to the shocking attack.

At least 13 shots were heard inside Delhi's Rohini court premises on Friday, during an alleged clash between rival gangs. As per sources, a gangster named Jitender Gogi was being produced in court, when his rivals opened fire at him. Three people were injured in the firing, while two assailants were killed in a counterfire by the Delhi police. Incidentally, this is the fourth such firing instance to have taken place inside Rohini court over the last five years.

Delhi Court shooting

The two assailants - Rahul and Maurice were shot dead by the police team. The assailants allegedly entered the court in the garb of lawyers' attire. The firing occurred in Rohini Court No. 207 when gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' was being produced in court. Gogi, who has suffered injuries in the clash, later died during treatment.

Delhi Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told Republic TV that Gogi, who is accused of running an extortion racket, was attacked by his rivals from inside the court. The police acted very swiftly to counter the attack. The two assailants who attacked Gogi were neutralized and injured Gogi was taken to hospital, he informed. Gogi succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Who is Jitender Gogi?

Jitender Maan alias 'Gogi' (29) was nabbed by the Delhi Police Special Cell on March 2020, after a four-year chase. Gogi had allegedly murdered a close friend of his college classmate Sunil Maan a.k.a Tillu - sparking a bitter rivalry. The gangster had allegedly killed Tillu's friend over a difference of opinion regarding a college election candidate. In retaliation, Tillu is said to have killed Gogi's close friend, triggering a gang war in Delhi after 2013. Gogi has been accused of extortion of property dealers, bookies, and businessmen in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh by death threats and carjackings.