On Same-sex Marriage Plea In SC, Kiren Rijiju Says ‘Govt Not Interfering In Personal Life'

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday responded to the central government’s objection to pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages stating that the Centre does not want to invade anyone’s personal life, but when it comes to the institution of marriage, it becomes a matter of policy.

“The government is not interfering in anyone's personal life. There should be no confusion about it. Personal freedom of citizens are never regulated by the government. When it comes to the institution of marriage, it is a matter of policy,” Rijiju said, while responding to the Centre’s opposition to same-sex marriage pleas in the apex court on Sunday.

Rijiju’s statements came as a clarification after the Centre opposed the pleas seeking recognition of same-sex marriage in the country. Filing a counter-affidavit before the Supreme Court, the Centre opined that same-sex marriage could not be compared to the Indian family concept of a husband, a wife and children born out of the union.

Centre opposes same-sex marriage

Sticking to its earlier stand that same-sex marriage is not compatible with the concept of an "Indian family unit”, the BJP-ruled central government on Sunday opposed the pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage in India.

“Marriage may be between two private individuals having a profound impact on their private lives, but it cannot be relegated to merely a concept within the domain of privacy of an individual when the question of formalising their relationship and the legal consequences flowing therefrom is involved,” the Centre said in its 56-page affidavit.

The Centre in its affidavit also stated that despite the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the petitioners cannot claim a fundamental right for same-sex marriage to be recognised under the laws of the country. Notably, homosexuality was made legal in the country after the Supreme Court invalidated Section 377 of the IPC in the year 2018.