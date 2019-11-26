PM Modi Addresses MPs To Mark 'Samvidhan Diwas',says 'Constituion Strengthens Our Ties'

As the country celebrates Constitution Day also known as Samvidhan Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, November 26, addressing the Members of Parliament in the Central Hall stated that "There are some days and some moments that strengthen our ties and bonds, that provides us with an inspiration for a better future, today, this day of November 26, is a historic day, 70 years ago we extensively drafted the constitution."

The framework for governance

The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution. Declaration regarding the same was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2015 — 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Samvidhan or the Indian Constitution is the supreme law in India, and it lays down the framework to uphold the structures, duties, political codes, procedures and powers to be followed by various bodies and institutions in the country. The Constitution also dictates the directive principles, fundamental rights and duties of Indian citizens. The Constitution, drafted by a Constituent Assembly and not a Parliamentary Assembly, is the longest written constitution in the world. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chairman of the Constitution drafting committee, is also called its chief architect.

11 years of 26/11: PM Modi expresses grief

Furthermore, it has been 11 years since the dreadful 26/11 that shook Mumbai and India. On November 26, 2008, when 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba marched into the city of Mumbai through the Arabian sea from Pakistan, and over the course of the four days that followed, 150 innocent citizens and security forces were killed while more than 300 were injured. Eleven years on, the country, pays homage and tributes to the martyrs, who lost their lives in the attacks and safeguarded the city. PM Modi in this regard further expressed grief, "Today, November 26, pains me as well, when the tradition, culture of the country was attacked by terrorists. I remember all those who sacrificed themselves in Mumbai on this day. Today, I salute all the martyrs that gave up their lives in the line of duty."

