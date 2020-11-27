On SC's Historic Order, Arnab Goswami Thanks Harish Salve: 'One-man Army For Indian Media'

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami expressed his gratitude to senior advocate Harish Salve and hailed him as a 'one-man army' for the Indian media following the Supreme Court's detailed and historic order granting Arnab interim bail in the Anvay Naik abetment to suicide case.

Supreme Court's historic order on Arnab Goswami's bail

The bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee pronouncing the verdict said that the interim order shall remain in operation till further proceedings and it will be open to the parties to peruse further remedy. The Bench disposed of the appeals, and in the order, stood strongly for personal liberty. The bench observed that the High Court was carrying out a "prima facie evaluation" so it could not have seen that there was "no nexus" between FIR and Section 306 IPC.

The court said that the Bombay HC abdicated its role as a protector of constitutional values and fundamental rights. "Criminal law should not become a tool for selective harassment for citizens," the verdict said. "Doors of courts cannot be closed in such cases and courts should remain open for all cases of deprivation of personal liberty and such deprivation cannot be even for one day," the court noted.

"The consequence for those who suffer incarceration are serious. Common citizens without the means or resources to move the High Courts or this Court languish as undertrials. Courts must be alive to the situation as it prevails on the ground – in the jails and police stations where human dignity has no protector," the judgement says.

Arnab Thanks Senior Advocate Harish Salve

"I do not have words to express my gratitude to Harish Salve well enough. I must have done something good to have someone with the eminence, stature and ability as his to fight for me. All my years as a journalist, Harish Salve has stood by me because he believes in the freedom of expression and he hasn't charged me a single rupee for this case. He fought in a fraternal spirit, he stood by us and believed us. You (Salve) are not just like an elder brother for us but you will be remembered in history for a long time as someone who stood up for those cases which have a domino effect for freedom of expression in this country. You are a warrior and a one-man army for the Indian media today", said Arnab Goswami, thanking senior advocate Harish Salve.

What Senior Advocate Harish Salve had argued in SC

The Supreme Court's hearing on the bail plea of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had witnessed some key arguments by senior advocate Harish Salve who had appeared pro-bono.

Arguing against the Bombay High Court's order rejecting Arnab's bail petition, Salve focused on several aspects such as how no case of abetment to suicide was made out, closure report, the illegality of the reinvestigation, malice on part of the state and the Chief Judicial Magistrate's observations. After hearing all the sides, the SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee granted him interim bail. Most importantly, it ruled that the Bombay HC was in error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail.

Salve had informed the SC that an offence of abetment to suicide is not attracted in the present case. He said, “The person was in financial difficulty and, thereafter, committed suicide but how can it be abetment to suicide. For abetment there must be direct and indirect act of the commission of the offence. If tomorrow, a person commits suicide in Maharashtra and blames Government, then will the Chief minister be arrested?”

Moreover, the top legal eagle listed all cases filed against Arnab and pointed out that no offence was made out in any of them. Taking the apex court through the pattern of vendetta against Arnab, Salve highlighted how Hansa Research Group was being coerced to make statements against Republic TV which is evident from the writ petition filed in the Bombay HC by the latter. He also raised concerns over his client's transfer in the Diwali week.

Citing that jail cannot be the rule, the senior advocate had stressed, “Let us assume there is an FIR which is three years old why will you arrest him and then put him in Taloja with hardened criminals. Is Goswami a terrorist, is there a murder charge on him? This cannot be assumed to be yet another criminal case. Will heavens fall if this man is released. Jail is an exception, not a rule."

Meanwhile, it was Salve's contention that the case can be reinvestigated only after a judicial order. According to him, the reinvestigation is illegal as Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had directed the DGP in this regard. He added that it was a dangerous precedent for the executive to order a re-investigation after the Magistrate has accepted the A Summary Report.

“The A Summary Report (Closure) needs to be first set aside in a judicial forum. SC judgments say Magistrate's power cannot be taken away to re-order a probe or set aside an A Summary report (Closure report). Truth has a nasty habit of sneaking out. They say that since police has been directed to re-investigate they are doing so. It is a dangerous precedent to say that after a magistrate has accepted an A Summary, the Executive can order a re-investigation,” Arnab's counsel told the court.

Quoting the CJM's observations, he noted, “Then why is his custodial interrogation required? Is this not enough to release him on bond? Prima facie link between accused and suicide cannot be established. The judge should have released him on bond. That was not to be. Hence this plea before you (SC)."

