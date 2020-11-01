On State/UT Foundation Day, President Kovind Extends Wishes For 'peace And Prosperity'

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended his warm greetings to the people of Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states, Andaman and Nicobar and Union Territories on State/ UT Foundation Day. Taking to Twitter, the President urged the people to of these states and UTs to make the country 'proud'. Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with other politicians greeted the people on statehood day.

Warm wishes to people of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on formation day. Let each state/union territory be an exemplar of peace and prosperity to make the country proud. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 1, 2020

READ | President Kovind Suspends DU VC Yogesh Tyagi For 'misconduct' And 'dereliction Of Duty'

President Kovind greets people on State/ UT Foundation Day

While wising people, President Kovind said that all these states and UTs are symbols of peace and prosperity. Vice-President Naidu greeted people by saying that Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and other states and UTs represent India's rich culture and geographical diversity. 'They have enriched the nation through their natural and human resources,' he added.

READ | President Kovind Extends Durga Puja Greetings: "Respect And Empower Our Womenfolk"

These states and the union territories represent India's rich cultural and geographical diversity. They have enriched the nation through their natural and human resources. I wish the people of these states & UTs a happy, healthy and prosperous future. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 1, 2020

Apart from President Kovind and Vice-President Naidu, PM Modi also lauded the contributions of Karnataka, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Chhattisgarh in the growth trajectory of the country. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote that the state of Andhra Pradesh is synonymous with 'hard work' and 'compassion'. 'People belonging to Andhra Pradesh have gone on to excel in several fields,' he added.

READ | President Kovind Accepts Credentials Of Switzerland, Malta, Botswana Envoys

Andhra Pradesh is synonyms with hardwork and compassion. People belonging to AP have gone on to excel in several fields. On AP’s Formation Day, my greetings to the people of the state and best wishes for the their developmental aspirations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted people of Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and other states & UTs on the occasion of statehood day. While appreciating states' development, contributions and efforts, Shah said that may all the states and UTs continue to excel and prosper in the years ahead. He also urged the people to work towards the welfare and progress of the states.

READ | President Kovind Holds Talks With Turkmenistan Leader Over 'immense Potential' In Trade