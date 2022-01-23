Paying their respects to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, Union Ministers including Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal said the freedom fighter dedicated his entire life for the freedom of India. Taking it to Koo, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw recalled one of the rare speeches of Netaji. This year the nation is celebrating 125th birth anniversary of the nation's icon with significant initiatives including the commencement of Republic Day celebrations and inauguration of the 3D 'hologram' grand statue which will be unveiled by PM Modi on the evening of Netaji Jayanti.

'My deepest respect and salute to the great son of India, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose,' wrote Kiren Rijiju:

“Every Indian, no matter where he may be living at the present time, has a duty towards this country...“ wrote Ashwini Vaishnaw quoting the freedom fighter.

Nitin Gadkari extends wishes to citizens on Parakram Diwas:

"Greetings to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ji, the founder of Azad Hind Fauj, on his birth anniversary and heartiest greetings to all countrymen on 'Parakram Diwas'." wrote Gadkari on Koo.

Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan said 'Netaji’s birth place in Janakinath Bhawan, Odia Bazar, Cuttack is nothing less than a pilgrimage.'

To pay respects to Netaji's unmatched legacy this year, the celebrations gain significance as a grand statue of the freedom fighter is set to be installed at India Gate to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary. Till the granite statue is completed, a 28 feet tall 3D 'hologram' of Bose will be displayed there.

PM Modi will unveil the hologram on January 23 at around 6 PM - marking Netaji Jayanti. First-ever of its kind in India, the hologram statue will adorn the Rajpath till the time concrete and granite-made statue is carved to take its place.

Additionally, floral tributes will be paid to Bose on his birth anniversary in the Central Hall of the Parliament House. Netaji's idol has already been placed for the Republic Day Parade in the Centre's tableaux.