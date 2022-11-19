On Tape: Aaftab Spotted Carrying Black Bag; Crucial CCTV Footage From October 18 Accessed

In what could be crucial evidence in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Republic TV has accessed a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage that shows Aaftab Amin Poonawala carrying a bag.

The 25-second clip from October 18 shows 28-year-old Poonawala walking on the street with a bag on his shoulder. The footage is reportedly from midnight, sources said.

According to the police, Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar (27) on May 18 and chopped her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Officials said that Aaftab will be taken to different locations in south Delhi on Saturday by Delhi Police to locate more body parts of Shraddha. So far, police have recovered at least 13 body parts, which are, mostly bones.

A source said that police recovered some body parts from Gurugram on Friday which will be sent for forensic examination. The head of the victim is still missing.

Delhi Police issues status note on Shraddha murder case

A sharp weapon has also been seized from Poonawala's residence. It will be examined if it was used to chop the body. The blood samples of Shraddha's father and brother have been collected to match their DNA with the recovered remains.

In an official statement, Delhi Police said that Aaftab's responses were "deceptive" in nature and narco-analysis test, which has been approved by the court, will be conducted on him.