ON TAPE: AAP Leader Admits On Violence, Says 'Amanatullah Khan Got Carried Away'

In a massive admission, AAP leader and close aide of Amanatullah Khan, Ziya Choudhary said that there was provocation involved in the Delhi protests. In the sting operation, Republic TV recorded the AAP leader saying that Amanatullah Khan should not have said some things. Calling the 'instigation' wrong, Ziya Choudhary asserted that the situation would not have been as bad if it was not for Khan.

He said, "No when the entire incident took place, I was at the Jantar Mantar. I was not here at that time. The protest calls were also for Jantar Mantar. But here, I feel that some politicians did politics over the issue and this is not good. If locals get involved in the protests, this is not right. But only students protested on the first day and no one else."

AAP leader's 'instigating' remark

Choudhary said, "When there is a gathering, it is the leader's responsibility to take care of it, now if the leader maintains it well or not depends on the leader. If he is a good leader, he will maintain the gathering peacefully. Even I heard about this that right now whatever is happening across the country and that he has said some things about aggression."

"I saw it and heard it and I think instigation is wrong, leaders should not play with the emotions of common people and instigate them. Even if I do it, it is wrong. What parties are doing today is also wrong. I feel that he got overwhelmed by the situation and said something, he must not have said it intentionally. However, what he said is not right for the situation. Had he not made such remarks, the situation would not have been so worse," he added.

AAP MLA's provocative speech

On Sunday, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was seen addressing a rally at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, using strong language against the Central government. He allegedly said that their (Muslim community's) silence on the Triple Talaq Act was mistaken as their smartness. The speech which was attended by thousands was allegedly minutes before the rampant attack.

"When Narendra Modi and Amit Shah got the Triple Talaq law passed, they mistook our silence for smartness," said Amanatullah Khan. In response, the crowd is heard allegedly chanting, "He who follows Hitler's path will die like Hitler". This provocative speech was given by the MLA before four buses were burned in Delhi's Mathura Road.

