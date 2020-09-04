ON TAPE: Drug Peddler Exposes Bollywood Drug Reality, Says 'arranged Stuff For Many Stars'

Amid Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s home manager Samuel Miranda coming under Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) lens, a drug peddler is seen confessing that it was common to see Bollywood stars consuming drugs at parties. He added that they usually consume ‘white stuff’, cocaine and hashish.

Republic TV sting on drug peddler

A Mumbai-based drug peddler in a Republic TV sting is heard saying, “They want white stuff.”

He promises to give them ‘good quality charas’ and states that it will be charged Rs 20,000 and stated that one has to give an advance. He also is heard saying, ‘come to the right side of Nair Hospital.’

The drug peddler spoke about a ‘party which might be in Bandra.’ When asked if he will personally go and deliver, he replied, “You have to come here and collect.” He added, “The situation is not the same.”

He also said, “Drug consumption is normal at parties. I have gone to these rave pirates, and it is so commonly organised. I can give you the best stuff. I have arranged these for these stars and seen Bollywood stars taking this stuff.”

Earlier in the day, the Narcotics Control Bureau raided the residence of Rhea Chakraborty. The officers searched her residence, and examined her car, mobile and laptop for evidences. Another parallel raid was held at Sushant’s home manager Samuel Miranda's residence at the same time, while he was also taken along with the officials.

In the latest development in the case, Rhea’s brother Showik has admitted that she used to arrange drugs on instructions of Rhea, during his interrogation with the NCB, as per sources. It has also been revealed that Samuel Miranda used to arrange the drugs, and would bring it to Sushant’s home. Showik’s links with the drug peddlers have also come to light.

