On Tape: Karnataka MLA's Daughter's High-handed Quarrel With Cops & Media In Bengaluru

A video has emerged which shows a top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's daughter entering into a quarrel with police officials in Karnataka's Bengaluru. She also seemed to confront cops and the media.

Former Karnataka minister and BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's daughter fumed over cops for stopping her for a routine check. In the video captured by News First, Karnataka, the woman is heard saying "Do you know who I am? Do you know MLA Arvind Limbavali? I am the daughter of Arvind Limbavali."

The MLA's daughter was reportedly stopped for rash driving. Moreover, the woman allegedly abused the media for covering lawlessness.

"Shut the camera off. Shut it off. Where are you from?" she asked in a heated voice.

'Power has gone into children's minds': JDS

Calling the act shameful, Janata Dal (Secular) said that the MLA's daughter needs to learn the law. JDS spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed also slammed the woman for using her father's identity to get away from law and order.

"Firstly, it is not the question of Arvind Limbavali. It is happening all over India. The power has gone into children's mind. They haven't given the proper understanding that their father and mother are servants of people. This is shameful. Your father might be an MLA but you learn about law. You cannot show your father's identity card and make remark like this," Ahmed said.

'Why should we be surprised?' asks Congress

Congress claimed that this is just the start of the BJP's anarchy. Congress spokesperson Nizam Fauzdar also warned about "worst days coming ahead".

"This is just the starting. This is BJP's rule of anarchy. Fringe elements will take over the state. You will see the worst days coming ahead. An MLA's daughter shows they are not worried and respect the law. This action is part and parcel of BJP's culture. Why should we be surprised?" Fauzdar asked.