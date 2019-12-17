ON TAPE: Okhla Resident Names AAP MLA, Makes Stunning Revelations On Delhi Protests

In a massive admission on Tuesday, a resident of Okhla in Delhi has revealed that AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has been sponsoring the violence which has been taking place in the national capital against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. In a sting operation by Republic TV, the resident also said that Amanatullah Khan has been providing free food and accommodation to the protestors who were involved in the violence at Jamia Millia University.

When asked about whether a politician is behind the protests, the resident said, "This entire colony (Shaheen Bagh) in Jamia area belongs to Amanatullah. He doesn't take a penny from anyone. He has given shanties for free. He also sends food. There was a feast here at 3 pm yesterday from Amanatullah Khan for those who were part of the protest."

The resident also informed that the protesters torched 2-3 cars. "They have put up tents. They were making announcements yesterday that everybody should get mattresses from home, " he said.

AAP MLA's provocative speech

On Sunday, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was seen addressing a rally at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, using strong language against the Central government. He allegedly said that their (Muslim community's) silence on the Triple Talaq Act was mistaken as their smartness. The speech which was attended by thousands was allegedly minutes before the rampant attack.

"When Narendra Modi and Amit Shah got the Triple Talaq law passed, they mistook our silence for smartness," said Amanatullah Khan. In response, the crowd is heard allegedly chanting, "He who follows Hitler's path will die like Hitler". This provocative speech was given by the MLA before four buses were burned in Delhi's Mathura Road.

The mood in the capital has been tense since buses and police vehicles were set ablaze in an outbreak of violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University, on Sunday. The varsity's students denied involvement, and police action inside the campus later that evening sparked nationwide protests. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been protested with particular bitterness in the Northeast, where it is seen as a threat to indigeneity. The government has denied that its policy is anti-Muslim and has promised to protect the rights of locals in the Northeast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally appealed for calm both after Sunday's violence in Delhi and during the protests in the Northeast.

