On Tape: Rahul Gandhi's Man Reveals His Hathras Riot Intervention; Boast 'I'm Babbar Sher'

In an explosive investigation, Republic Media Network stung Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's right-hand man who shared shocking revelations of how large-scale caste riots were being engineered under the garb of Hathras protests. Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki, a key Congress leader who on tape calls himself 'Aligarh Ka Babbar Sher' was caught on Republic TV's sting talking about pressuring the Hathras victim's family to spark caste tensions.

"The case was buried, what happened? I intervened 4 days later. The family was demotivated, they had given up and were ready for a compromise when I came to know, I went there to meet them. If any person went there he wouldn't bear what he would see. I am from the same caste," he started off.

"I went on to create tensions in Hathras. I arranged crowds at the cremation. I created tension at the cremation site. We have certain rituals for the cremation of an unmarried girl, like letting the parents see her. You can't cremate in 11 pm in the night. I am the Babbar Sher of Aligarh and this nation, a huge protest with thousands was then arranged. People protesting in Delhi, all of them our our people," he said.

Read: Hathras SDM To Probe Village Head's Allegation Of Bhim Army Impersonating Victim's Kin

The leader bragged about how Congress is ready to engineer riots and revealed stunning details about a 'mass bloodbath'. The Congress leader said that there will be "a fierce clash" and "a bloody fight". When asked the reason, he claimed that "They (unknown) burnt effigies of people of my community. My effigy was burnt. There is anger over it and it has increased day by day."

"Nobody can stop riots, the way the situation is panning out. Because it is the Valmiki samaj marshal kaum. You can attack us in villages because there are 2 houses, 4 houses. You can gherao us. Many will be slaughtered, many will be killed. We are in large numbers in the city," he said. The Congress leader admitted that there is "full top-notch preparation" and his party is "gearing-up" for it.

In the tape, he goes on in great detail to reveal how he is willing to take any and all help to incite mass violence, and that nothing will be able to stop it. He proceeds, on being asked, to allege that leaders of the Congress from Delhi were ready to arrive one after the other depending on the scale of the violence, finally stating on record that Rahul Gandhi would come 'when bullets are fired'.

Read: In Hathras Case, After Asking SC To Monitor CBI's Probe, Yogi Govt Extends SIT's Timeframe

Hathras Case

The 19-year-old woman was reported to have been gangraped in Hathras on September 14 following which four people were arrested. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital by which time the matter had drawn shock, outrage and dismay across the nation, rising manifold as the victim succumbed. Over the subsequent days, numerous political personalities demonstrated in New Delhi and made their way towards Hathras stating an intent to meet the victim's family.

Initially, the Uttar Pradesh government hesitated, blocking persons like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Noida border following which they attempted to move to Hathras on foot, ending in a scramble with the police where Rahul Gandhi even fell albeit suspiciously, at which Congress party began a fresh set of protests. Other political leaders also attempted to go to Hathras. Some, like Trinamool's Derek O'Brien were undoubtedly subjected to rough treatment.

Meanwhile, in a move that drew even more outrage, the Hathras police conducted a mid-night funeral for the victim, against the wishes of the family which wanted to wait till dawn. Top Hathras police officers including the SP would later be suspended by the Yogi administration for this action. They claimed to fear a law & order problem had they waited, as their explanation.

Read: Hathras Case: AAP Demands Removal Of UP Women's Commission Chief Over Her ‘silence’

Two autopsy reports of the victim, however, have decreed injuries to the neck, among others, as being the reason for her death and not mentioned sexual assault, and after the first one, the UP ADG, citing said report, claimed that no rape had taken place. Later, in videos emerging of the victim's mother narrating the incident from earlier, she stated that strangulation at the hands of a 'Thakur' family's son was what had taken place, not mentioning rape. The victim's brother's initial complaint to the police had concurred with this. The Uttar Pradesh government, being represented by SG Tushar Mehta in the Supreme Court, also cited the forensic reports to submit that there had not been any sexual assault.

The truth of the matter is to be looked into by the CBI, whereas the Allahabad High Court has also taken suo-moto cognisance, while the SIT team constituted by Yogi Adityanath has been given more time. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government has registered a FIR alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence via the Hathras case, and alleged SDPI, PFI and Amnesty links pertaining to this and also specifically to a 'Justice For Hathras' website will be probed by the ED on the angle of funding.

Amid this, the village head in Hathras has also alleged that Bhim Army members have infiltrated the village and some are even impersonating the victim's kin, making these allegations in a letter to the Hathras SDM. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had eventually met the Hathras victim's family, of which they posted photos on social media. Other parties, like the Samajwadi Party, have also sent delegations, which sparked clashes with police.

Coming in the midst of the claims that the matter involves a plot to incite caste-based mass riots and also be used as a political stick with which to attack the Yogi government, suspicious tapes wherein alleged Congress intermediaries are heard trying to 'tutor' persons close to the family have also surfaced, including one in which advice is being given to eschew the UP government's ex-gratia compensation, as unspecified persons will 'give Rs 50 lakh'. The same person mentioned that 'big leader Rahul' was on his way by foot. The media has also been criticised, with a journalist being caught on tape advising persons close to the family on how to respond to questions they are asked.

Read: Hathras Case: Smriti Irani Assures Fair Probe, Reiterates Faith In CBI & UP CM Yogi