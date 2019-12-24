ON TAPE: Rioters In Kanpur, Mangaluru Go On A Rampage; CCTV Destroyed By Masked Men

The videos emerging from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and Karnataka's Mangaluru brought to light a deliberate attempt to incite violence amid the nation-wide uproar against the amended Citizenship Bill. The visuals accessed by Republic indicate of a pre-planned attack by miscreants. In visuals emerging from both the cities, ruled by the BJP government, show masked men destroying CCTVs, blocking roads and going on a rampage to destroy property.

People could be seen bringing sacks of stones to allegedly attack the security police officials in Kanpur. In Kanpur's Yateem Khana area, the video from December 21 projected rioters destroying public property. On December 21, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 12 people and detained 15 others for allegedly fanning violence.

Kanpur protests

On December 21, massive protests were held against the amended Citizenship Act, wherein the Police resisted using tear gas to disperse the crowd. Agitated protesters had set Yatimkhana police post on fire. "The FIRs have been registered. We have arrested 12 people and have detained 15. We are also checking the CCTV footage to catch the remaining accused," said Superintendent of Police (SP) East Raj Kumar Agarwal.

Amid the violent protests in Uttar Pradesh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday addressed a press conference in Lucknow. He slammed the Opposition parties especially the Samajwadi Party for inciting violence in the state. He also alleged "outsiders' role" in the incidents of violence. Dinesh Sharma said, "I want to ask the President (Akhilesh Yadav) of the Samajwadi Party, what problem do you have regarding the Citizenship (Amendment ) Act, 2019?" On December 22, parts of Kanpur saw silent protests, wherein the protesters opposing the Citizenship Act were seen with roses in their hands, as a symbol of peace.

Mangaluru protests

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on December 20 alleged that the violent protests was a 'pre-planned attack' and involved people from the neighbouring state of Kerala as well. The curfew imposed in the city was relaxed on Sunday for 12 hours. Two persons were killed in police firing on Thursday as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent. Scores of people including historian Ramachandra Guha were detained in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, police said. Moreover, according to police sources said protesters tried to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and tried to attack police personnel, following which force was used to disperse them.

Two persons received bullet injuries in police firing and they later succumbed to a hospital, police confirmed. The deceased were identified as Jaleel Kudroli (49) and Nausheen (23). Police said earlier that the two persons were seriously injured during the protest and undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a hospital here. Days after two protestors were killed in police firing in the coastal city of Mangaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister announced a CID probe into the violence that took place last Thursday. The curfew that had been imposed has been lifted ahead of Christmas but section 144 continues to be imposed. Even as there is a fragile peace in the highly volatile coastal city, normalcy is slowly returning to public life.

