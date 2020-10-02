On Tape: Sushant's Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Tracked; Comes To Door Post 'not Home' Claim

Republic TV tracked Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani in Hyderabad amid the lens on him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The development came amid reports that he had already reached Delhi to record his statement with the CBI and perhaps even turn a witness. He refused to take questions on being confronted, though top sources state that he has been summoned by the agency on Tuesday.

READ: CBI's Sushant Probe 'Phase 2' To Begin: Siddharth Pithani Summoned Again; May Turn Witness

Siddharth Pithani tracked by Republic

In a sting operation, Republic TV reached Pithani’s residence in Hyderabad. His father initially said that he was not at home, before Pithani came to the door. When asked if he could speak for a few minutes, Pithani replied, “No no, I’m really sorry” before shutting the door on the reporter.

As per sources, Pithani has been summoned again to appear before the agency on Tuesday. His questioning is set to be a part of ‘Phase 2’ of the CBI investigation. Earlier, it was reported that he could turn a witness and record his statement under Section 164 of the CrPC, which involves re-examining suspects.

Pithani's importance in the case stems from being one of the people present in the house when Sushant passed away. He is believed to have told the authorities about people coming to the residence on June 13, the day before SSR was found dead.

READ: In Sushant Case, Siddharth Pithani May Turn CBI Witness, File statement Under 164 In Delhi

Pithani had been questioned multiple times by the CBI, including being taken at Mount Blanc, SSR’s residence, to recreate the scene.

As per sources, Pithani, in his statement before the CBI, alleged that Sushant fainted after hearing about the news of his ex-manager Disha Salian’s death, on June 8. SSR had got paranoid about being ‘killed’ as his live-in-girlfriend and prime accused Rhea Chakraborty left the home on the same day along with his laptop and other devices, Pithani reportedly alleged. BJP leader Nitesh Rane and many others have alleged a link between the deaths of Sushant and Disha.

In the latest, however, it is being claimed that Sushant and Rhea did meet after June 8, with BJP Mumbai Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta quoting an eyewitness who saw the duo on June 13.

The CBI has received the forensic report from a team of doctors from AIIMS and stressed that the investigation was being done in a 'systematic manner', amid flak over 'delay' from a section.

READ: MASSIVE Sushant Case Development: Cook Neeraj May Turn Witness For CBI; As Could Pithani

READ: Sushant Case: With Pithani-CBI Statement, SSR Family Lawyer Reasons Rethink To 'homicide'