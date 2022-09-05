On Teachers' Day, PM Modi Announces Development & Upgradation Of 14,500 Schools

On the occasion of Teachers Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For India (PM-Shri) initiative.

The Prime Minister said that these 14,500 schools will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of National Education Policy, 2020.

Today, on #TeachersDay I am glad to announce a new initiative - the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2022

"The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Emphasis will be on a discovery-oriented, learning-centric way of teaching. Focus will also be on modern infra including latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more," PM Modi said.

PM Modi stated that the National Educational Policy has transformed the education sector in recent years, "I am certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of NEP," he said.

The NEP 2020 outlines the vision of the new education system in India. It replaces the previous National Policy of Education, 1986. The new policy is a comprehensive framework from elementary to higher education as well as vocational training. The policy aims to transform India's education system by 2030.

India moving in right direction to strengthen education ecosystem: PM

India is moving in the right direction to strengthen its education ecosystem and its new NEP is being lauded across the globe, PM Modi said on Monday.

"Our new National Education Policy is being applauded throughout the world. People are able to see how India is moving in the right direction to strengthen its education ecosystem," PM Modi said while interacting with National Teacher Award recipients.

"Our teachers have played a very important role in formulating the policy. It is up to our teachers to prepare our youth, who will decide what India would look like in 'Amrit Kaal' by 2047," he added.