On TV, Irked Kerala Women's Panel Chief Tells Domestic Abuse Victim To 'keep Suffering'

In a shocking and brazen incident, Kerala Women's Commission chief MC Josephine asked a caller to 'continue suffering' from domestic abuse after she revealed to the official that no complaint had been lodged against her husband or his kin regarding the matter. The Kerala Women's Commission chairperson was taking complaints via phone on a live television programme while she made the offhand remark to a caller from Eranakulam, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

In the video that has gone viral, the Kerala Women's Commission chairperson can be seen speaking to a caller identified as 'Libina' in a disgruntled and somewhat frustrated tone. Amid disturbance and a small delay in answering MC Josephine's question, Libina told the Kerala Women's Commission chief that she was married in 2014 and was subjected to domestic abuse by both her husband and her mother-in-law. An irritated MC Josephine can be seen snapping at the caller over the 'background noise' while also making expressions that presumably amount to irritation and disappointment.

On being told that she couldn't hear MC Josephine properly, the Kerala Women's Commission chief is heard snapping at the caller once again. She then goes on to ask the caller thrice if she has kids, probably completely unaware of network issues, to which the caller replies 'no.' The Kerala Women's Commission chairperson then enquired if the caller was subjected to abuse from her husband and his kin and went on to say that the caller must 'suffer' for not complaining to the police.

Please go through the video and understand how Kerala Women's Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine dealing with a poor woman who called her for help and how she is treated, Kerala model. pic.twitter.com/slqSoaB7AX — Rocket Scientist 🇮🇳 (@Rockumon) June 24, 2021

The Kerala Women's Commission chairperson received severe backlash after the video of the incident went viral on social media, with many calling for her removal from the post. As per local media reports, MC Josephine justified her remarks citing 'women who weren't willing to listen despite explaining' and that filing police complaint would only make their cases stronger.

Previously in 2020, Kerala State Women's Commission chief M C Josephine had courted controversy when she had said that the commission had taken action in cases against CPI(M) leaders in an impartial manner and that her "party" was also functioning like "a court and a police station."