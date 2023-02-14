On Valentine's Day, Nagaland Minister Tweets Word Of Support For All Singles

On Valentine's Day, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along posted a word of support for all singles out there. Taking to Twitter, the minister of education and tribal affairs wrote: "Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles!"

Netizens react to Nagaland Minister's V-Day Post

Temjen Imna is extremely popular on social media and keeps his followers hooked and happy with his witty tweets which he posts on and off. However, this time he has appealed to all single people to cherish Valentine's Day.

The post by the Nagaland minister went viral and garnered a lot of reactions from Twitter users. The post has more than 4 lakh views, and 19,000 likes, and has been retweeted more than 1,000 times. One Twitter user wrote: "But ur expression saying something else.." while most posted laughing emojis in the comment section.

Take a look at the comments on the post:

