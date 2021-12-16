On Vijay Diwas, Indian Army Felicitates Oldest 1971 War Hero In Jammu & Kashmir's Machhal

Commemorating India's 1971 triumph over Pakistan that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Vijay Diwas on Thursday by reaching out and felicitating the oldest 1971 War hero in Machhal- Rifleman (Retired) Miya Gul Khan.

Seventy-three-year-old Indian Army veteran Gul Khan had participated in the 1971 War against Pakistan in the Machhal sector. In recognition of his service and contribution to the nation, the Army presented him with a small token of appreciation.

During his conversation with Army personnel, the veteran proudly and fondly recollected his active participation in the 1971 war against the Pakistanis who were given a 'bloody nose' for their misadventures.

According to Defence PRO Srinagar, Vijay Diwas was celebrated in Machhal Sector at Kamkari, Machhal and T Shuntwari villages. The villagers, Army and police personnel paid homage to 1971 war veterans. The celebrations in the Machhal sector included hosting the tricolour and wreath-laying by forces and civilians. "NCC cadets presented a Guard of Honour. 350 civilians and 50 NCC Cadets participated," the PRO added.

Swarnim Vijay Diwas

Sparked by the initiation of Operation Searchlight by the Pakistani military force against the people of East Pakistan to curb the Bengal nationalist movement on the night of March 25, 1971, the Indo-Pak war led to the Liberation of East Pakistan, now called Bangladesh. The war ended in just 13 days on December 16, 1971, with 93,000 Pakistani prisoners of war, when the military forces of West Pakistan in Bangladesh surrendered.

Indian troops had made sacrifices during the 1971 war. More than 9,800 Indian soldiers were wounded and over 3,900 Indian soldiers were martyred on the battlefield. This year, India celebrates 50 years of Vijay Diwas that depicts the valour, commitment, sacrifice and unshakeable courage of India's bravest soldiers.

Commemorating 50 years of the nations' glorious victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and the liberation of Bangladesh, the nation paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces' heroes on Swarnim Vijay Diwas on Thursday. PM Narendra Modi marked the day at National War Memorial, New Delhi and President Ram Nath Kovind who was invited as guest of honour, attended celebrations in Dhaka. The Indian Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Swarnim Vijay Diwas with civilians, with children holding the Tri-Colour sky high. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also unveiled an India Post special day cover and a commemorative stamp marking the golden jubilee of India’s victory during the 1971 war against Pakistan.

