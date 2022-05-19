After Yasin Malik was convicted by a Special NIA Court in Delhi, Nirmal Khanna, the wife of one of the victims of the terrorist- Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna spoke to Republic on Thursday. During the exclusive conversation with the channel's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Nirmal highlighted how painful the long wait of over 30 years was, before finally getting justice for her martyred husband.

"30 years is no joke. For good 30 years, I have been burning my blood. You can very well see me today, in the past years, my whole geography has changed because of this burning that my husband's killer is being given the honour, he is being patronised as Gandhi," Nirmala said.

'The person who wreaked havoc was given high position, it pained me'

Elaborating, the wife of the martyred Squadron highlighted how she was a part of the country and had witnessed Malik being elevated to a high position up close. "I was pained to see that the person who had wreaked so much havoc in the country, created a pool of blood with his crimes, destroyed the face of Kashmir, was being given such a high position," Nirmal said on the channel.

'Yasin Malik killed me once, but the administration killed me again & again'

Nirmal also used the platform to outline how 'Yasin Malik killed her once, but the administration killed her again & again'. "I did not get anything ...The gratuity was also that much...believe me I got Rs 5,15,000 for rehabilitation including ex-gratia, including insurance. Insurance was just Rs 3,00,000 back then. Look at the amount now...I restarted my life with the given money," the martyred Squadron's wife said.

The Delhi court found Malik guilty of the offence punishable under Section 120B, 121, 121A of Indian Penal Code and Sections 13 and 15 of UAPA read with 120B of Indian Penal Code besides Sections 17, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of UAPA. The National Investigation Agency will have been directed to assess Malik's financial situation. Malik has also been directed to furnish an affidavit regarding his financial assets by May 23, the day of the hearing of the quantum of the sentence.