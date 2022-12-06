Once A Terror Hotbed, Downtown Srinagar To Get Complete Makeover As Tourism & Cultural Hub

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has resolved to present a 'Naya Kashmir' to the people of the valley by introducing aggressive changes that would ensure development in the valley. The J&K government has planned to start with downtown Srinagar, which was once a hotbed for terrorism but will now transform into a hub of tourism.

The downtown Srinagar will get a facelift with the development of areas which are infamous for the forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits due to terrorism in the 1990s.

The blueprint of 'Naya Kashmir'

With the idea of 'Naya Kashmir', the J&K administration is looking to revamp those areas which were primarily infested with terrorism for the past few decades. The new blueprint assessed by Republic focuses on boosting tourism which has been facilitated since the abrogation of Article 370 and 39A in 2019. Republic has learned that the administration will start inviting bids from companies for the construction of complexes and commercial areas in downtown Srinagar.

The J&K government has prepared a 153-page draft which lists a three-point agenda to change the face of downtown Srinagar, where security forces once used to be attacked by separatists. The first in the agenda is generating employment for the local youth which would prevent them from getting brainwashed by the extremist forces and contribute to India's economy.

The government's second most important agenda is promoting the culture of J&K through tourism and commercial means with an ultimate aim to spread it across the world. And the third agenda is promoting tourism to those areas which were plagued by terrorism for the last few decades. In the following days, the administration will identify those less-explored areas including religious places and renovate them for the public. The government has set a deadline till April 2023 as it aims to deliver on the said agendas and ready the places to ensure a heavy foot fall of tourists in just four months. The renovating work has a maximum extention of 15 days from its deadline which exhibits the government's resolve for this game changing project.