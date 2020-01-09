Once D-Gang Member, Mobster Ejaz Lakdawala Arrested By Mumbai Police In Patna

Underworld Don Ejaz Lakdawala was arrested from Bihar's Patna after inputs from his daughter, Sonia Lakdawala. The fugitive gangster was wanted in connection with several cases of extortion, attempt to kill and rioting, has been arrested by Mumbai Police, an official said on Thursday. Lakdawala was apprehended by Mumbai Crime Branch's anti-extortion cell team at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday, the official said. In May 2004, he was arrested by the Canadian Police in Ottawa.

A few years back he was believed to be somewhere in North America, although he frequently changed his locations to South East Asia as well. A Red Corner notice had earlier been issued against him. Previously a Dawood gang member, Ejaz Lakdawala had aligned with Chhota Rajan after the group split, later went to form his own gang, he said. In 2012, he was also attacked by underworld don Chhota Rajan in Bangkok, however, he survived the attack.

Joint CP Crime, Santosh Rastogi in a press brief detailed the arrest of the underworld don saying, "His daughter was in our custody. She gave a lot of information for us. Our sources also told us about his arrival in Patna, he was arrested in Jattanpur police station limits." The Police said that Ejaz Lakdawala stayed in the US, Canada, Malaysia, and Nepal before being arrested.

Dawood Ibrahim

Considered as a key figure in the Hawala network that operates in the Indian subcontinent, Dawood Ibrahim has been infamous for his alleged involvement in smuggling and gang wars. However, he gained notoriety when multiple blasts rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400. Along with his close aides, he allegedly escaped to Pakistan around the same time. The prosecution accused him of being the mastermind of the blasts.

Despite the Indian government’s persistent efforts, Pakistan has stonewalled any chance of trying to reach Ibrahim. In the meanwhile, he has been consistently linked to multiple terror organizations like the Lashkar-e-Toiba, which carried out several terror attacks in India over the years. One such prominent attack where Dawood Ibrahim has been accused of providing logistics is the 26/11 terror attack. However, the accusations against him go beyond terrorism and extend to his involvement in the international betting and match-fixing syndicate. This includes the 2000 match-fixing controversy and the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal.

