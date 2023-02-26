‘Once Known For Mafia Raj’: UP's Law & Order Reset Creating Jobs At Scale, Says PM Modi

The Uttar Pradesh police force will further strengthen itself by new appointments conducted today, February 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said addressing the employment fair in Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing. He further said more than 1.5 Lakh people have been employed in the UP police since the BJP government came to power in 2017.

Police appointments to further cement sense of security in UP

“Since many months in one or the other BJP ruled states, employment fairs have been organised and thousands of youngsters are given appointment letters. These talented individuals are bringing innovative thoughts in the government’s way of working thus helping efficiency,” and added that the employment fair organised in Uttar Pradesh is of special importance, “It not only provides a reason to jubilate for over 9000 families but has also strengthened the feeling of security among the people of Uttar Pradesh.”

PM Modi recalled, “There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was known for its Mafia raj and collapsed law and order situation. We have seen wherever law and order improves, the possibility of employment opportunities grows manifold. The investment opportunities also enhance in areas where a conducive environment for business gets created.”

The double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh is leading to massive employment generation said PM Modi, “Employment opportunities are continuously increasing in different sectors in Uttar Pradesh. The construction of superior advanced expressways, dedicated freight corridors, airports, new mobile manufacturing unit, defence corridor. A number of new employment opportunities are getting created with the development of the infrastructure sector.”