Once Militancy Hotbed, Sopore Sees Peaceful Tribute To Gen Rawat By GOC Kilo Force

Sopore was once known as 'Chota Pakistan', and also termed a hotbed for militancy. On Friday, the army here paid homage to the chief of Defence staff CDS General Bipin Rawat. The function was held at the auditorium of Government degree college Sopore where GOC Kilo Force SS Slaria, Commander 7 sector, CO's of the army, CRPF, SSP Sopore, ADC Sopore, BDC chairperson, President MC Sopore, Baramulla and prominent personalities from civil administration of the town paid tribute to CDS Gen Rawat.

Final Tributes to General Rawat paid by Indian Army at Sopore

Rawat, India's first Chief of Defense Staff, who had vast experience across a wide spectrum of conflict and terrain profiles, was among the 13 people killed on Wednesday when the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed in a hilly area in apparently foggy conditions near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and state officials earlier said.

As per eyewitnesses, the auditorium was full of people who took part and paid homage to the CDS, General Bipin Rawat. This showed how the tragic demise of Gen Bipin Rawat who had served this town as a Commander 5 sector, affected and aggrieved the people. Those present at the occasion said that they are in pain over this big loss as General Rawat had done a tremendous job then as commander 5 sector. He had been always good for the people and had provided a helping hand in all terms. The scenario and the demeanor of the people towards the army in Sopore town has now changed, and a good bond between army and the public is now being seen.

Image: PTI/ Republic World