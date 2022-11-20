One Arrested For Taking Bribe On Behalf Of Police Officers, Investigation Underway

A man was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau on Sunday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on behalf of some police officers, an official said here.

The role of the officers for whom the bribe amount was sought is being examined, the bureau official said.

DGB ACB BL Soni said Mahipal Jakhar was demanding Rs 2 lakh from the complainant on behalf of police officers for ensuring that his name is not included in an FIR in connection with the seizure of illegal liquor in Chomu police station in Jaipur.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused (a private man) was held while taking Rs 1 lakh.

He had already taken Rs 1 lakh at the time of the verification, he said