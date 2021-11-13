One COVID-19 fatality, 251 fresh cases recorded in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 12 (PTI) Assam on Friday registered one COVID-19 death, down from seven the day before, while 251 new cases pushed the tally in the state to 6,13,563, a bulletin issued here by the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

On Thursday, too, the state had logged 251 infections.

The fresh fatality, which was reported from Sonitpur district, raised the toll in the state to 6,043, the bulletin stated.

At least 1,347 COVID-affected people have died due to other reasons.

Of the 251 new cases, 87 were recorded in Kamrup Metropolitan, 32 in Sivasagar, 21 in Barpeta and 15 in Nalbari.

As many as 294 people were discharged from different hospitals during the day following their recovery, taking the total number of people cured of the disease to 6,04,303.

Assam currently has 1,870 active cases.

So far, 2,51,47,639 sample tests have been conducted in the northeastern state, including 40,613 on Friday.

The fatality rate state stands at 0.98 per cent, the positivity rate at 0.62 per cent and the recovery rate of 98.49 per cent.

Altogether 2,98,85,037 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far, with 94,66,377 people having received both the doses, the NHM bulletin added. PTI SSG RMS RMS

